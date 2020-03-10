Opinion GIDEON RACHMAN: A Biden presidency will not fix all that is broken in the US BL PREMIUM

Just after the 2016 election of US President Donald Trump, a Harvard professor remarked to me: “I think the US can survive four years of Trump. Eight years and we’ll really be in trouble.”

With the emergence of Joe Biden as the probable Democratic candidate to run against Trump in November — and the political and economic confusion caused by the coronavirus — the Democrats are daring to hope that Trump will indeed be gone by January. If that were to happen, many would echo Gerald Ford, who announced after the Watergate scandal, “our long national nightmare is over”.