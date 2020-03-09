Opinion Rampant femicide spawns Mexican women strike to spur president into action Tide of protest and fury pressures Andrés Manuel López Obrador, already struggling with a faltering economy BL PREMIUM

Tizayuca — Ana Sánchez Vázquez breaks apart a bunch of dried roses and scatters the petals over her daughter’s grave. The grass adorning the plot has been scorched by the sun and wind. A photograph of the 19-year-old Mexican woman, murdered in August, hangs from a metal cross, the smiling image already half faded. What has not been effaced are the words above the picture: “We demand justice for Noemi Haydée Hernández Sánchez.”

The young woman — raped and strangled, her hands bound, her body dumped face down by the side of a highway less than a fortnight after her birthday — was a victim of femicide, the intentional killing of women and girls because of their gender. No-one has been convicted of her murder.