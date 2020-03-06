Americans have little to fear from Bernie Sanders’s Nordic-style policies
The rich and aspiring rich should realise that Iceland, Sweden and Norway all have more billionaires per capita than the US
06 March 2020 - 09:52
Elsewhere in Europe, billionaires are scarcer — after excluding tax havens, which simply attract large fortunes made elsewhere. Nevertheless the remaining two Nordics, Finland and Denmark, both have 0.9 billionaires per million, more plentiful than either France, with 0.7 per million people, or the UK, which has 0.8.
Similar patterns can be found for the lesser rich. Norway has twice as many people owning more than $100m per capita than the US. It also has nearly four times as many whose wealth is “only” $30m or more.
