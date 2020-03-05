George Soros on why Europe must stop Putin’s killing campaign in Syria
05 March 2020 - 08:47
Since the beginning of its intervention in Syria in September 2015, Russia has not only sought to keep in place its most faithful Arab ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. It has also wanted to regain the regional and global influence it lost since the fall of the Soviet Union.
Vladimir Putin has sought to use the turmoil in the Middle East to erase international norms and advances in international humanitarian law made since World War 2. In fact, creating the humanitarian disaster that has turned almost six million Syrians into refugees has not been a byproduct of the Russian president’s strategy in Syria. It has been one of his central goals.
