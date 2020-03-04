Opinion FT’S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Club World Cup’s value will determine its fate BL PREMIUM

Sporting events account for three-quarters of the most-watched TV broadcasts of all time. Football features heavily. That has spurred Fifa to propose an expansion to Club World Cup, currently a sideshow within world football.

Gianni Infantino, president of the governing body, thinks this is a great idea. Others do not. The key question is what the club tournament might be worth. If the value is high, financing should follow, justifying Infantino’s optimism.