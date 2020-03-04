Opinion Coronavirus shines spotlight on companies’ long-term pledges Outbreak puts capitalism’s stakeholder conversion to the test as focus falls on firms’ socially responsible credentials BL PREMIUM

How stakeholder friendly will companies feel in a falling market? The corporate consensus has shifted remarkably quickly to the idea that executives must manage for the long-term benefit of employees, consumers, suppliers and the planet — rather than focus only on meeting investor expectations for the next quarter.

Yet this rebuke to the old doctrine of shareholder-primacy has come during a long bull market. Record profits have made it easier for CEOs to think magnanimously about constituents who have no power to oust them if they miss forecasts.