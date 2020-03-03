Is it a good idea for VW to get a climate activist to take on its environmental policies?
‘Aggressive’ internal challenge could speed up the VW hierarchy, CEO Herbert Diess believes, as he tries to steer a €33bn drive towards battery-powered vehicles
03 March 2020 - 17:02
When the Vatican was wondering whether to beatify Mother Teresa of Calcutta in 2003, it called some unlikely witnesses: writers Aroup Chatterjee and Christopher Hitchens, arch-critics of the Catholic missionary.
Another reputationally challenged, cultish global institution, Volkswagen, heralded something similar last week when Herbert Diess, its CEO, told the Financial Times he planned to recruit a young climate activist to spar with him and other senior executives about its environmental policies.
