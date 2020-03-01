How releasing the handbrake will boost electric cars
British government should look at what stops motorists buying green vehicles
01 March 2020 - 17:36
A few years ago, Nobel prize-winning psychology professor Daniel Kahneman told a distinguished group of social scientists about what he thought was “the best idea I ever heard in psychology”.
The idea derived from Kurt Lewin, described by Kahneman as “my intellectual grandfather”. Lewin was a great German-born psychologist who — thankfully, given his Jewish origins — escaped to the US in 1933.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now