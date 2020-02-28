Opinion PHILIP STEPHENS: Donald Trump’s strong-arm tactics prevent nuclear peace With uncertainty over the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which was ratified 50 years ago, the world is heading for a nuclear free-for-all BL PREMIUM

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. And it has been 50 years since the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) set out to halt the spread of the deadliest weapon mankind has devised. The anniversaries might have been a moment to take some comfort that the horror of August 1945 has never been repeated. Instead, the pillars of restraint are crumbling. We are heading for a nuclear free-for-all.

The fading of memories has had the perilous effect of making the nuclear threat seem almost fanciful. Forget weapons of mass destruction — the future of conflict, strategic fashion now has it, lies in weapons of mass disruption in the realms of cyberspace and artificial intelligence. Arms control pacts belong to the cobwebbed cupboards of the cold war.