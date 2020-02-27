Opinion Narendra Modi introduces world leaders to political hometown, Ahmedabad Ahmedabad, a bustling hub of India’s traditional merchant class, is the city that served as the Indian prime minister’s personal springboard to national power BL PREMIUM

Former US President George W Bush had his beloved Prairie Chapel ranch — the sprawling, remote Texas estate, once dubbed the “Western White House” where he hosted global leaders for tie-free informal meetings and outdoor activities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invites his international visitors to the Black Sea resort town of Sochi, once a swampy coastal plain populated by migratory birds, now transformed into a glittering, luxury getaway spot with high-end hotels and world-class infrastructure.