Modi and Ahmedabad headline goes here and here
When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to spend quality time with global leaders, he makes a beeline for his political hometown, Ahmedabad
27 February 2020 - 09:22
Former US President George W Bush had his beloved Prairie Chapel ranch — the sprawling, remote Texas estate, once dubbed the “Western White House” where he hosted global leaders for tie-free informal meetings and outdoor activities.
Russian President Vladimir Putin invites his international visitors to the Black Sea resort town of Sochi, once a swampy coastal plain populated by migratory birds, now transformed into a glittering, luxury getaway spot with high-end hotels and world-class infrastructure.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now