Opinion Modi and Ahmedabad headline goes here and here When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to spend quality time with global leaders, he makes a beeline for his political hometown, Ahmedabad

Former US President George W Bush had his beloved Prairie Chapel ranch — the sprawling, remote Texas estate, once dubbed the “Western White House” where he hosted global leaders for tie-free informal meetings and outdoor activities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invites his international visitors to the Black Sea resort town of Sochi, once a swampy coastal plain populated by migratory birds, now transformed into a glittering, luxury getaway spot with high-end hotels and world-class infrastructure.