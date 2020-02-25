Opinion Libya is the battlefield, but those fighting on it are foreigners Khalifa Haftar enjoys support from the UAE, Egypt and Russia (and praise from Trump), while Mohammed Mukhtar has support from Turkey and the UN BL PREMIUM

Tripoli — Pick-up trucks carrying fighters from Libya’s Brothers Brigade speed along sandy roads, past the carcasses of burnt-out cars, shuttered shops and wrecked buildings, their empty shells disfigured with the ugly pockmarks of battle.

On reaching the front line, the men take cover in homes long abandoned, as sporadic bursts of gunfire echo across a once bustling neighbourhood of Tripoli that has been transformed by war into a militarised wasteland. Striding between buildings, Captain Mohammed Mukhtar nods in the direction of enemy fighters, forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, who are spearheading his assault on the Libyan capital and are hunkered down a few hundred metres to the southeast in yet more deserted buildings of the Ain Zarah suburb.