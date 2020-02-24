Opinion WOLFGANG MÜNCHAU: Angela Merkel cashed in on benefits of predecessor’s reforms As her likely successors fail to fire the imagination, focus is on issues Germany faces and the political constellations that might form to address them BL PREMIUM

I find it hard to get excited about the race to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor. Of the three candidates most likely to succeed her, one thinks it is funny that the most violent storms of this year were named after women. Another is a closet climate-change denier. And the third hates it when he hears people speaking English in Berlin restaurants.

The first, Friedrich Merz, left front-line politics after he was defeated by Merkel in an internal power struggle in 2002. He did not return until a little more than a year ago when he was defeated by another woman, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, for the leadership of the Christian Democrats.