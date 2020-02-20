Opinion JANAN GANESH: Why the Democrats’ China stance is more dangerous than Trump’s BL PREMIUM

If only the US were more bitterly divided along partisan lines. Oh, for some rancour in Washington.

Before you check on this columnist’s health, compare the words of Republicans and Democrats at the Munich Security Conference last week. From defence secretary Mark Esper there was certainty about China’s threat to the West and Europe’s naiveté in the face of it. From Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives: certainty about China’s threat to the West, and Europe’s naiveté in the face of it.