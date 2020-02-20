JANAN GANESH: Why the Democrats’ China stance is more dangerous than Trump’s
20 February 2020 - 09:18
If only the US were more bitterly divided along partisan lines. Oh, for some rancour in Washington.
Before you check on this columnist’s health, compare the words of Republicans and Democrats at the Munich Security Conference last week. From defence secretary Mark Esper there was certainty about China’s threat to the West and Europe’s naiveté in the face of it. From Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives: certainty about China’s threat to the West, and Europe’s naiveté in the face of it.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now