Opinion Once the devil's own banker, Goldman Sachs now gets sniggers from rivals An affinity with Silicon Valley, and a big fund management arm, are not enough to save Goldman from a low share rating

Laughter. You could hear it above the noise of traffic in Manhattan in January. Goldman Sachs had sweated bullets to deliver its first ever investor day. Rival bankers were tickled, not terrified. “Is that all they’ve got?” chuckled one. The pitch, led by CEO David Solomon, was as slick as any Apple product launch. But the modesty of ambition — for group earnings to exceed capital costs by a few percentage points — signalled how badly the bank’s fortunes have waned.

In the noughties, Goldman Sachs figured as the world’s most powerful investment bank. Heads of state courted its bosses. Its share rating was stratospheric. During the financial crisis of 2008/2009, hostility supplanted awe. The bank was “a great vampire squid, wrapped around the face of humanity”, Rolling Stone journalist Matt Taibbi raged.