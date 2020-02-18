Opinion GIDEON RACHMAN: How Trump’s ‘transactional’ approach led to the UK to cosy up with Huawei The US used to be able to rely on consent from its allies but presenting ‘your ugliest face to the world’ will destroy even the closest of friendships BL PREMIUM

New British prime ministers are usually desperate to establish a close relationship with the US president. Boris Johnson has a particularly strong motive to look for support in the White House.

The prime minister has finally made good on his promise to “get Brexit done” — and a trade deal with the US is meant to be a large part of the Brexit dividend. More broadly, British foreign policy has long rested on two pillars — membership of the EU and a “special relationship” with the US. Having kicked away one pillar, you would expect the prime minister to strengthen the second.