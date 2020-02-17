Opinion How Syria’s Idlib has become the site of an unfolding humanitarian disaster The civil war has left at least 500,000 people dead, forced half the population from their homes and pushed millions to seek refuge in the Middle East region and Europe BL PREMIUM

Beirut/Istanbul — The old airline tags on the five suitcases by the front door hint at a family holiday. But Muzna is not packing for a fortnight away; she is fleeing Syrian and Russian fighter jets. Bombs exploding in nearby Idlib city have convinced the mother of two that she needs to move — for the second time in two months — but this time she is not sure where to go.

“There is stuff we can’t take with us,” she says, things like crafts made by her sons, aged four and six. She has a photo of her youngest holding a collage — a number “4” made from glittery paper hearts, with three warplanes hovering above. They had already left that picture behind.