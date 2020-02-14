Sajid Javid’s resignation will have repercussions in Downing Street
Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed his Downing Street adviser, Dominic Cummings, at the cost of the chancellor, which has appalled many MPs
14 February 2020 - 11:02
There was simply no need for Boris Johnson to lose his chancellor of the exchequer. The fact that he has done so shows that the prime minister intends to brook no dissent and that Number 10 is determined to keep control of financial policy.
Sajid Javid quit rather than be told he had to sack his aides and submit to Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s chief strategist, taking control of financial policy via a joint team of advisers. At that point most prime ministers would have concluded that this was not a big enough issue over which to lose an already compliant chancellor. Johnson decided otherwise. It is an astonishing decision; a chaotic, unnecessary and damaging outcome for the government.
