Opinion DAVID PILLING: Sudan and Myanmar BL PREMIUM

The peaceful revolution that overthrew Sudan’s dictator Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 was one of the most uplifting if underappreciated events of the year. In 2020, it has all but slipped off the international radar screen.

At a time when democracy is under pressure globally, millions of ordinary Sudanese took to the streets for months to demand the end of a dictatorship that had ground their faces in the dirt for 30 years. This was the purest expression of a popular pushback against autocracy that has shaken leaderships around the world, from Algeria to Hong Kong. Now its revolution is under threat.