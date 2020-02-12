Plastics are booming even though the world is turning against it
The risk to investors is that plastics companies are building for demand that may not come
12 February 2020 - 10:08
Paris — Along the banks of the Ohio River in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, giant cranes whir overhead as thousands of construction workers toil away at what will be one of the largest plastic factories in the world.
Once complete, the citadel of smokestacks and pipeworks will churn out 1.6-million tonnes a year of pellets for manufacturers in a wide range of industries. They will then make things such as shrink wrap, shampoo bottles and garden furniture which remain popular products in spite of an environmental backlash against plastic.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now