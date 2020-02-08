Opinion LUNCH WITH THE FT: ‘Maybe boredom is the price to pay,’ says master Chinese debater Eric Li Li is an expert practitioner of ‘whataboutism’, countering any criticism of China by pointing to a different sin committed by the West BL PREMIUM

Yu Zhi Lan is located in a modest house in a side-street in Shanghai’s former French Concession. There is no sign outside to tell you that you have arrived. Instead, as I step out of the car, a hostess in a pink tunic and wearing a headset is hovering on the pavement. She sweeps me across a small courtyard, up some stairs, along a corridor that is painted black and dimly lit, and into a room at the back marked VIP. A long table has been laid for two.

I have arrived early, so pass the time looking out at the back garden — where a ginger cat is doing some stretching exercises. Its portly figure makes me wonder if it has access to the kitchen bins.