Opinion PHILIP STEPHENS: Macron’s fall from grace may pave way for Le Pen Support for French president is waning and he could lose the 2022 elections to far-right politician Marine Le Pen BL PREMIUM

Emmanuel Macron has just passed the halfway mark of his presidential term and France’s metropolitan elites are already falling to despair about the next election. The omens, they say, are far from encouraging. As elegantly as he dances on the global stage, he is no longer applauded at home. Macron could lose in 2022. Dangerously, the far-right Marine Le Pen could win the Elysée.

Now that would be a political earthquake. The shock waves would be felt well beyond the borders of France. Whenever I am in Berlin I hear complaints about the French president’s habit of seizing the agenda. But Germany cannot afford to see Macron lose. That would damage German as well as French ambitions for a Europe that holds its own amid great power rivalry between the US and China.