Opinion Activists and hostile takeovers give Japan firms a much-needed shake-up Rise of activism has resulted in a gradual improvement in governance at many Japanese companies BL PREMIUM

Tokyo — For decades, Tokyo Dome has been a centrepiece of the Japanese capital: the world’s largest covered baseball stadium is home to the country’s biggest team. The site boasts a theme park, a 1,000-room hotel and the world’s first spoke-free Ferris wheel. Its revenues have been tepid and its share price flat for six years. Yet nobody seemed to mind.

But last Friday, management of the 84-year-old stadium operator woke to find that Oasis Management, its second-largest shareholder, had almost doubled its stake to 9.6%, and that it really does care about Tokyo Dome’s sluggish performance. A pugnacious activist investor that has taken on Nintendo, Panasonic and Toshiba, it issued a fabulously detailed 85-page presentation covering everything from the beer service in the stadium to the state of the hotel curtains — and urged a series of changes that would, says Oasis, unlock vast profit potential.