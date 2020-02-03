Activists and hostile takeovers give Japan firms a much-needed shake-up
Rise of activism has resulted in a gradual improvement in governance at many Japanese companies
Tokyo — For decades, Tokyo Dome has been a centrepiece of the Japanese capital: the world’s largest covered baseball stadium is home to the country’s biggest team. The site boasts a theme park, a 1,000-room hotel and the world’s first spoke-free Ferris wheel. Its revenues have been tepid and its share price flat for six years. Yet nobody seemed to mind.
But last Friday, management of the 84-year-old stadium operator woke to find that Oasis Management, its second-largest shareholder, had almost doubled its stake to 9.6%, and that it really does care about Tokyo Dome’s sluggish performance. A pugnacious activist investor that has taken on Nintendo, Panasonic and Toshiba, it issued a fabulously detailed 85-page presentation covering everything from the beer service in the stadium to the state of the hotel curtains — and urged a series of changes that would, says Oasis, unlock vast profit potential.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.