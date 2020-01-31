Opinion SIMON KUPER: What Democrats need to do to beat Donald Trump Take it from a British Remainer whose bones litter the battlefield: winning is everything. Differences between rival Democrats are dwarfed by the differences between any of them and Trump BL PREMIUM

When Iowans gather in front rooms on Monday evening to kick off the Democratic primaries, only one question should matter: which Democrat is best placed to beat Donald Trump? We have learnt a lot since 2016 about combating populists. Here’s some unsolicited foreign advice for US Democrats:

• First, detach your personal preference from who you think is most likely to win. These are two separate questions. For instance, you could be repulsed by Joe Biden’s warm words for segregationists, yet conclude that he’s the party’s best bet. Take it from a British Remainer whose bones litter the battlefield: winning is everything. Differences between rival Democrats are dwarfed by the differences between any of them and Trump.