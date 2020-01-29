Opinion Brexit set to create havoc in European fishing EU diplomats fear post-Brexit talks on covering everything from trade in goods to financial services could become snarled up on fish BL PREMIUM

Brussels — Bruno Margollé and his ancestors have fished for sole and cod in the English Channel since the 18th century, and like other EU fishermen who work in Britain’s waters today, he regards Brexit with trepidation.

Based in Boulogne-sur-Mer near the narrowest point of the channel with a 24m fishing boat, the Frenchman says any reduction in access beyond the median line separating the two countries’ territorial waters — a genuine risk if Britain and the EU cannot rapidly come to an agreement — would be a disaster for him and his three sons who share the business.