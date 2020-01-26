Opinion FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Spreading the hate towards Ferrero BL PREMIUM

Spread the happy. If Nutella took its slogan to heart it could circle the globe and back again. The nut-and-chocolate gunge is adored by children and has its own world celebration day. In France, a 2018 supermarket promotion sparked a riot. Nutella has overtaken Marmite as Britain’s favourite spread, and divides opinion as sharply.

Its phenomenal success has made a mint for Italian multinational confectioner Ferrero, which also owns brands such as Ferrero Rocher and Kinder. The business, which grew out of a family bakery in the 1950s, might be worth as much as €50bn.