Don’t ignore the herd instinct
Dumb bovines prove there's more to their bellow than hot air
26 January 2020 - 00:05
Investing is hard. So hard, in fact, that even highly trained professionals who have dedicated their lives to mastering markets often fail. An unusual experiment in Norway, pitting pros against livestock, underscored just how tricky it can be.
In 2016, Norway's state broadcaster NRK ran a programme featuring an investing contest involving two stockbrokers, an astrologist, two beauty bloggers and a small herd of cows. Each team was given 10,000 Norwegian krone (R16,124) to invest in Oslo-listed stocks for three months.
