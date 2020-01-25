Bernard Looney, a polished oilman at BP
Incoming chief executive of BP says he wants to reposition the energy major in the age of climate change activism
25 January 2020 - 09:37
Bernard Looney, the incoming chief executive of BP, has spent the past few months letting critics tell him how terrible his company is.
Concerned that the energy major had become too insular in the aftermath of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster, the BP lifer deliberately set out to gauge what the outside world thinks.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.