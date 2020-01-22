Opinion DAVID PILLING: Nelson Mandela was the only leader to put Africa in Davos spotlight Elites at the World Economic Forum are not dealing with the continent’s myriad problems BL PREMIUM

The first time Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk met in public on foreign soil was at Davos. It was 1992. Mandela, then president of the recently unbanned ANC, had been released from prison two years earlier. Though he had met the SA president on several occasions on home soil, it was at the World Economic Forum (WEF) that they encountered each other for the first time under the full international glare.

So important was the symbolism that the opening of SA’s parliament in Cape Town had been delayed to make the meeting possible. In front of 1,000 WEF delegates both men spoke of their hopes for a peaceful transition to black-majority rule.