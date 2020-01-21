Opinion GIDEON RACHMAN: How I’ve become a China sceptic BL PREMIUM

I first visited China in the early 1990s and its transformation since then is still a source of astonishment. The country’s wealth, power and prestige have risen as fast as the new skyscrapers on the Shanghai skyline.

Throughout this period there have always been sceptics, who predicted that the country’s miracle was about to end. Books with titles such as The Coming Collapse of China (published in 2001) appeared at regular intervals and were just as regularly proved wrong. My own take has always been that China’s rise is for real, that it will continue and that it will transform the world. I even wrote a book about it, called Easternisation.