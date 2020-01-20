Politicians, not fund managers, should drive climate change moves
Activists call for rapid fossil-fuel divestment as if that were deliverable and the answer
20 January 2020 - 09:54
More than three years ago, BlackRock, the world’s largest fund manager, published a paper promising to take more account of climate risks when investing in companies.
“Investors can no longer ignore climate change,” the 16-page report reads. “Some may question the science behind it, but all are faced with a swelling tide of climate-related regulations and technological disruption.”
