Opinion Under-fire Angela Merkel is fixed on defending multilateralism German chancellor faces an uncompromising world in which the law of the jungle has replaced liberal principles

Berlin — It’s a grim winter’s day in Berlin, and the political climate matches the weather. Everywhere Angela Merkel looks there are storm clouds, as the values she has upheld all her career come under sustained attack. At the start of a new decade, Europe’s premier statesperson suddenly seems to be on the wrong side of history.

Shortly, the UK will leave the EU. A volatile US president is snubbing allies and going it alone in the Middle East. Vladimir Putin is changing the Russian constitution and meddling in Libya and Sub-Saharan Africa. Trade tensions continue, threatening the open borders and globalised value chains that are the cornerstones of Germany’s prosperity.