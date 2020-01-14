Opinion GIDEON RACHMAN: Australia’s luck goes up in flames as the heat comes on BL PREMIUM

The book The Lucky Country was written about Australia in the 1960s and since then the label has stuck.

For anyone slogging their way through a British winter, the image of Australians on the beach seemed impossibly alluring. On my first visit to the country, 25 years ago, a Sydneysider teased me: “You guys used to deport your convicts here. Now what do you think?” Naturally, we were sitting outside at a barbecue with beers in our hands.