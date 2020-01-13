Opinion FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Miracle needed at Boeing BL PREMIUM

David Calhoun’s new job just got harder. The incoming boss of Boeing — maker of the workhorse aircraft decried as “designed by clowns ... supervised by monkeys” in an internal memo — will be required to work little short of a miracle.

Among his top priorities at the beleaguered aerospace company: repair relationships with regulators and the public, something his predecessor, Dennis Muilenburg, struggled to do.