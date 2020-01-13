Nato tardy to rally around Donald Trump’s Middle East call
13 January 2020 - 09:13
Only a day after asking Nato to expand its presence in the Middle East, Donald Trump had already come up with a name for the military alliance to reflect an extended role. “Natome, doesn’t that work beautifully, Nato plus ME,” the US president told reporters. “I’m good at names, right?”
Trump is likely to be disappointed in wanting to repurpose Nato as a player in safeguarding the region. The response from Nato headquarters has been apparently conciliatory but tempered by caveats.
