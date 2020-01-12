Opinion Prevent hangovers by choosing a top tipple over a tawdry toppling Any diet or regimen — even monogamy — that counts on willpower alone is, I fear, doomed to a lavish failure rate BL PREMIUM

The most lyrical account of a hangover in all literature appears quite early in Kingsley Amis’s Lucky Jim. I will not spoil readers with the whole paragraph, but the protagonist, who resolves “never to move his eyeballs again”, senses that his “mouth has been used as a latrine by some small creature of the night, and then as its mausoleum”.

In 2018, during a morning that hewed faithfully to this description, I determined never to have another hangover. More than a year later I have honoured the pledge, and with no great exertion of will. Nor has there been much loss of pleasure from alcohol and I believe — not just hope — that I will never again wake up with a mouse’s grave for a tongue.