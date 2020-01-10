US now less vulnerable to higher oil prices
The US has became a net oil exporter and the service economy uses less energy than the manufacturing sector
10 January 2020 - 09:12
When US president Donald Trump announced the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran’s overseas military, western markets wobbled. No wonder. Oil prices initially jumped nearly 5%.
And what any trader worth their bonus knows — and a diminishing number personally remember — is that when Middle Eastern tensions created an oil price shock in the 1970s, the consequence was US stagflation.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.