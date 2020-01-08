Upping the game on climate-risk analysis of portfolios
Purchases of boutiques focusing on climatic sustainability of businesses by companies such as Moody’s and S&P confirm the trend
08 January 2020 - 15:34
A trio of recent deals tells us something important about capital markets: that 2020 may be the year when climate-risk analysis of portfolios moves out of a specialised niche into the mainstream. Investors and boards have begun to realise that it can be more costly to ignore these issues than to try to grapple with them.
Last September, MSCI, the global index company, bought Climate Delta, a boutique focusing on climate risk analysis. A few months earlier Moody’s acquired Four Twenty Seven, a similar boutique. The year 2019 ended with S&P making a move for sustainable index player RobecoSAM.
