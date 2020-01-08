Opinion The paradox of Toyota, which has mastered the art of vague justification Toyota’s success promotes the idea that a traditional Japanese governance model works perfectly and allows the intransigent and the incompetent to claim it as a recipe BL PREMIUM

A video on the Toyota Times website shows the carmaker’s president at the controls of the GR Supra sports car. Akio Toyoda emits a boy-racer cackle before skidding the vehicle into an arc of smoking rubber. “I love cars that make a racket and reek of petrol,” he yells.

Jarring for a company whose flagship is the Prius hybrid, whose environmental ambitions outpace most of the global industry’s and whose looming challenge is to usher Japan’s most important company out of the human-controlled, combustion-engine era and into whatever artificially intelligent cleanliness replaces that.