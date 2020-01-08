Opinion MARTIN SANDBU: Why a more tolerant attitude to stimulus is needed The long, slow recovery from the 2008 financial crisis shows how the concern that demand stimulus should be dialled back has been at best premature BL PREMIUM

“The right remedy for the trade cycle is not to be found in abolishing booms and thus keeping us permanently in a semi-slump; but in abolishing slumps and thus keeping us permanently in a quasi-boom.”

Thus wrote John Maynard Keynes in 1936. More than 80 years on, his insistence that governments should continue to stimulate demand even in a prolonged upswing is newly relevant.