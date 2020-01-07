GIDEON RACHMAN: US persists with its futile Dr Evil fallacy
07 January 2020 - 11:00
“Ladies and gentlemen, we got him.” I can still remember the exultant tone of Paul Bremer, the American governor of post-invasion Iraq, as he announced the capture of Saddam Hussein.
Bremer’s exhilaration was understandable. But it also pointed to a persistent fallacy that has undermined US foreign policy for decades. You could call it the “Dr Evil syndrome”.
