Opinion GIDEON RACHMAN: US persists with its futile Dr Evil fallacy BL PREMIUM

“Ladies and gentlemen, we got him.” I can still remember the exultant tone of Paul Bremer, the American governor of post-invasion Iraq, as he announced the capture of Saddam Hussein.

Bremer’s exhilaration was understandable. But it also pointed to a persistent fallacy that has undermined US foreign policy for decades. You could call it the “Dr Evil syndrome”.