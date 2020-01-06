Opinion How Vladimir Putin is weaponising history The Russian president’s defence of the Nazi-Soviet pact of August 1939 shows that the manipulation of history for political ends is returning with a vengeance BL PREMIUM

In 1987 the Soviet Union and Poland took the unusual step of setting up a commission for the study of “blank spots” in their common history — that is to say, sensitive events banned from public discussion or falsified for ideological purposes. The initiative was kept under the supervision of each country’s communist establishment. Still, it was the first tentative official acknowledgment that not just historical events but also decades of silence and lies surrounding them had undermined trust between the two countries.

More than 30 years on, the manipulation of history for political ends is returning with a vengeance. In the closing days of 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin defended the Nazi-Soviet pact of August 1939 and blamed the outbreak of World War 2 on alleged collusion between Adolf Hitler and European governments, including that of Poland. Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, accused Putin of telling deliberate lies about Poland “on numerous occasions.......