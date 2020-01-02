Opinion DAVID PILLING: How West Africa has had a currency Brexit The eco will remain pegged to the euro and guaranteed by France, but that peg will be tested only in a time of crisis BL PREMIUM

You could call it West Africa’s Brexit. In what amounts to be the biggest shift in the region’s relations with France since independence, eight West African countries will in 2020 ditch the CFA franc in favour of a new currency to be called the eco. It cannot be long before the six central African states, members of a separate CFA franc union, follow suit.

The symbolism is important, though the changes go beyond that. It is no small matter for eight nations, seven of them former French colonies, to rid themselves of a currency whose acronym originally stood for Colonies françaises d’Afrique, or “French colonies in Africa”.