Opinion Uncertainty over with Brexit finally a reality Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have won the election but a nationalist surge in Scotland could herald another independence referendum BL PREMIUM

Do you want the good news or the bad news? The good news is that three years of political paralysis is over. The Brexit path is, for good or ill, at last clear; the UK has turned its back on hardline socialism and the country will at last have a stable government with a working majority. The result is an immense personal triumph for Boris Johnson.

The not so good news is that the country is about to discover that it takes more than a vote at an election to “get Brexit done”; that Boris Johnson is going to be unfettered in the next stage of the EU negotiations; and that a huge nationalist surge in Scotland could well herald another independence referendum. Even in the midst of their jubilation, the Conservatives might fear that, while they secured Brexit, they may lose the UK.