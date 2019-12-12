Opinion PHILIP STEPHENS: Healthy rivalry key in global digital race BL PREMIUM

Never mind tariffs and quotas. The animating ingredient of the great power contest between the US and China is the global race for digital primacy. Given the stakes — economic and military — a period of pretty ferocious rivalry is inevitable. The danger is that unavoidable competition will spill over into unnecessary conflict.

Some Western governments are still debating whether to allow the Chinese communications company Huawei to supply equipment for the new 5G networks that will underpin critical national infrastructure. The US has said No. So too have Australia and New Zealand. One way for others to think about the issue is to ask whether Beijing would allow their companies to embed such technology in China’s national systems.