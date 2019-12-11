Opinion FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Cash-flow woes cool Jumia’s scorching IPO BL PREMIUM

No fear, no thrill. Adrenalin junkies had a lot to enjoy in Jumia’s initial public offering (IPO) in April.

The Nigeria-based e-commerce company was dubbed Africa’s Amazon, thanks to its scale and ambition. But its prospectus also listed a litany of risks that took nearly 50 pages to describe.