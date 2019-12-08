Celebrations for UK election winner will be short-lived
Public bound to end up disappointed as either the Conservatives or Labour will struggle to act on their campaign promises
08 December 2019 - 18:40
The result of this week’s UK election is far from certain. Outcomes ranging from a Conservative victory to a minority Labour-led government still seem possible. The one certainty is that the cheers from the winning side will be fleeting.
Those who supported the Conservatives because they promise to “get Brexit done” will soon feel the sting of disappointment. Signing the EU withdrawal agreement would start the Brexit transition period on January 31. By February, it will be plain to see that the issue has not been put to rest: the UK starts tough negotiations over its long-term relationship with Brussels.
