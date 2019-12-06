Opinion Little chance of a Ukraine breakthrough at Paris talks Leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine meet on December 9 to discuss the region, while the US will be absent BL PREMIUM

After five years of war, 13,000 deaths, more than 2-million internally displaced people and billions of dollars in economic destruction, progress towards settling the conflict in eastern Ukraine would be very welcome.

In fact, much more will be at stake when the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine meet in Paris on December 9 for their first direct talks about the region in more than three years.