JANAN GANESH: Centre still holds as Democrats strive to keep it real
05 December 2019 - 10:23
Pete Buttigieg tells US Democrats he used to campaign for a “young man with a funny name”. If you took a chance on Barack Obama, implies the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, then why not me? Look where a more seasoned candidate landed you in 2016.
Even this comparison understates the audacity of Buttigieg’s hope. Obama was elected US president at 47. Buttigieg is 37. Obama had been a senator and semi-celebrity for four years. As recently as January, Mayor Pete was unknown beyond the 100,000 people he governs. Obama had astronomical star power. Buttigieg has a kind of valedictorian wholesomeness.
