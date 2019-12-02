Companies caught between a rock and a hard place in gender equality drive
Businesses that put a woman on the board suffered a two-year decline in their market value, study shows
02 December 2019 - 08:49
Not that long ago, the Financial Times held a business conference in a swish hotel in London where a man on the stage asked the mostly female audience to do something I was not expecting.
Raise your hand if you support quotas for women on boards, he said, and in a flash, most did. Ten or even two years ago, I doubt so many hands would have shot up so quickly in a room like that, full of women from the City of London.
